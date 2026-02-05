Cuba is open to dialogue with the United States but will not negotiate over its constitutional or political system, Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said, as tensions rise following new tariff measures announced by US President Donald Trump.

Speaking to CNN on Wednesday, Fernandez de Cossio said recent US actions, including tariffs linked to Cuba’s oil supplies, have harmed the island and intensified pressure on its economy.

“Dialogue would be a better alternative than continued coercive policies,” he said, arguing that engagement, rather than sanctions, offers a more constructive path forward.

The deputy foreign minister said Cuba is willing to cooperate with Washington in specific areas such as combating drug trafficking, noting that Havana has worked with US authorities on the issue in the past and could do so again.

But he drew a clear line when it comes to Cuba’s internal political order.

“We’re not ready to discuss our constitutional system,” Fernandez de Cossio said. “We assume the United States is not ready to discuss their constitutional system, their political system or their economic reality.”