Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has said Russian drones that entered Polish airspace last week were intended to test NATO's response without sparking a full-scale war.

"Interestingly, they were all duds, which suggests to me that Russia tried to test us without starting a war," Sikorski told the UK daily The Guardian on Sunday.

He dismissed claims that Poland's defences had been unprepared after only three or four of the roughly 19 drones were shot down.

"The drones didn't reach their targets, and there was minor damage to property; nobody was hurt. If it had happened in Ukraine, by Ukrainian definitions, that would be regarded as a 100 percent success," Sikorski said. He added that Warsaw's response would have been "much tougher" if casualties had occurred.

Not a mistake