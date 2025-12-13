WAR ON GAZA
'Palestine remains the moral compass of our time, a test of Muslim unity': FM Hakan Fidan
'It is the ultimate test of whether the Muslim world can translate shared values into collective action,' says Hakan Fidan.
A subtle yet genuine transformation is underway, Fidan said. / Anadolu Agency
December 13, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that "Palestine remains the moral compass of our time," adding: "It is the ultimate test of whether the Muslim world can translate shared values into collective action."

"This means repelling Israeli aggression and addressing the issue of Israeli expansionism," stated Fidan in a speech at the Al Sharq Youth Conference in Istanbul on Saturday.

A subtle yet genuine transformation is underway, Fidan noted, adding: "The Islamic world needs more of this transformation, but above all, it needs unity."

Türkiye is exerting remarkable efforts to ensure the continuity of this cooperation, he added, while also calling for "moral courage and local ownership."

Stressing that the balance of power is shifting, the Turkish foreign minister said the world is going through an era where conflicts continue in various parts of the world and global strategic competition has a wide range of impacts.

"The next stage of our history must be marked by cooperation, not competition and division. It must be characterised by partnership, not by polarisation," Fidan underscored.

Besides regional and economic cooperation, the Islamic world should demonstrate security and defence and collective effort in terms of shared visions, he highlighted.

'Sustainable solutions to regional problems'

Fidan said Ankara believes "only regional actors can provide sustainable solutions to regional problems."

"Only regional actors possess an intimate understanding of the essence and root causes of conflicts in their region, shaped by history and experience," he stated.

On Gaza, Fidan said a new role is needed after the ceasefire, adding that a ceasefire is not peace because peace requires justice, and justice requires a sovereign, free, and viable Palestinian state.

Stating that a similar situation occurred in Syria, he added: "Since the beginning, we stood on the side of the Syrian people and their aspiration for freedom.”

"Last year, on December 8, our Syrian brothers and sisters opened the door to a new era. Meanwhile, we facilitated constructive engagement between the new administration and international stakeholders."

"Our goal is to see a stable, unified Syria, free from terror and occupation," he added, noting that guided by these objectives, regional countries have played a key role in facilitating Syria’s reintegration.

Diplomacy asks for 'perseverance'

Addressing the youth, Fidan said the diplomacy is "based on perseverance and often behind-the-scenes work of bridging divides."

Principled resistance is important in the field of diplomacy, Fidan underlined, stating that obstacles can be overcome through it.

He advised the youth to "not be defined by the crises around you," calling on them to "define the solutions" and be "open-minded, creative, and courageous."

SOURCE:AA
