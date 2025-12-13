Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that "Palestine remains the moral compass of our time," adding: "It is the ultimate test of whether the Muslim world can translate shared values into collective action."

"This means repelling Israeli aggression and addressing the issue of Israeli expansionism," stated Fidan in a speech at the Al Sharq Youth Conference in Istanbul on Saturday.

A subtle yet genuine transformation is underway, Fidan noted, adding: "The Islamic world needs more of this transformation, but above all, it needs unity."

Türkiye is exerting remarkable efforts to ensure the continuity of this cooperation, he added, while also calling for "moral courage and local ownership."

Stressing that the balance of power is shifting, the Turkish foreign minister said the world is going through an era where conflicts continue in various parts of the world and global strategic competition has a wide range of impacts.

"The next stage of our history must be marked by cooperation, not competition and division. It must be characterised by partnership, not by polarisation," Fidan underscored.

Besides regional and economic cooperation, the Islamic world should demonstrate security and defence and collective effort in terms of shared visions, he highlighted.

'Sustainable solutions to regional problems'

Fidan said Ankara believes "only regional actors can provide sustainable solutions to regional problems."

"Only regional actors possess an intimate understanding of the essence and root causes of conflicts in their region, shaped by history and experience," he stated.