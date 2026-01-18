US President Donald Trump abruptly shelved planned military strikes against Iran after a last-minute convergence of diplomatic movement, logistical constraints, and resistance from key regional allies, Axios reported on Sunday.

According to US officials, the military was positioned to act swiftly following high-level discussions earlier in the week, and expectations across Washington and the Middle East were that an operation was imminent.

“It was really close,” Axios, citing one US official. “The military was in a position to do something really fast.”

But the strike order never came.

Officials said Trump had initially narrowed his options for targeting Iran, only to pause as complications emerged.

Redeployment of the army, diplomacy, warnigs by allies

One major obstacle was the redeployment of US military assets toward the Caribbean and Asia, leaving commanders with limited capabilities in the Middle East. “The theater was not ready,” one official said, constraining viable military choices.