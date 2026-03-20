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Türkiye condemns Israel over attack on worshippers at Al Aqsa Mosque during Eid holiday
This 'act of barbarity by Israel, which flouts law, principles, and values,' has been added as yet another entry to Israel's pages of shame, said Burhanettin Duran.
Türkiye condemns Israel over attack on worshippers at Al Aqsa Mosque during Eid holiday
Türkiye condemns Israeli attacks on worshippers at Al Aqsa Mosque during Eid holiday / Reuters
March 20, 2026

Türkiye has “strongly” condemned Israeli actions at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, accusing Israeli forces of attacking Muslims seeking to worship at the site – one of Islam’s holiest places – during a Muslim holiday (Eid).

“On a day like Eid al-Fitr, when unity, peace and brotherhood are most deeply experienced, this attack on civilians gathered for worship is clearly contrary to freedom of belief and human dignity,” Burhanettin Duran, Türkiye’s communications chief, said on Friday on NSosyal.

“This act of barbarity by Israel, which flouts law, principles, and values, has been added as yet another entry to its pages of shame,” he added.

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Türkiye will maintain a firm stance against any violations targeting the status and sanctity of the Al Aqsa Mosque, Duran vowed.

Israeli authorities have banned Eid al-Fitr prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, citing security restrictions imposed amid the war against Iran.

Palestinians called on Friday on worshippers to gather near the Old City to perform prayers as close to Al-Aqsa as possible to mark the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

RelatedTRT World - Israel bans Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa under security pretext
SOURCE:AA
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