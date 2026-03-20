Türkiye has “strongly” condemned Israeli actions at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, accusing Israeli forces of attacking Muslims seeking to worship at the site – one of Islam’s holiest places – during a Muslim holiday (Eid).

“On a day like Eid al-Fitr, when unity, peace and brotherhood are most deeply experienced, this attack on civilians gathered for worship is clearly contrary to freedom of belief and human dignity,” Burhanettin Duran, Türkiye’s communications chief, said on Friday on NSosyal.

“This act of barbarity by Israel, which flouts law, principles, and values, has been added as yet another entry to its pages of shame,” he added.