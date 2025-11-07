WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Illegal Israeli settler attacks hit highest monthly toll in nearly two decades: UN
In October, the UN recorded "264 settler attacks that caused casualties, property damage or both," says a spokesperson.
Illegal Israeli settler attacks hit highest monthly toll in nearly two decades: UN
UN says illegal Israeli settler attacks hit highest monthly toll in nearly 20 years / Reuters
November 7, 2025

The UN warned about a sharp rise in illegal Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, marking the highest monthly toll in October in nearly two decades.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq reported on Friday that "a sharp rise in settler violence against Palestinians, both in frequency and severity," during a news conference, adding: "Last month, OCHA recorded 264 settler attacks that caused casualties, property damage or both."

He noted: "That's the highest monthly toll in nearly two decades of record keeping, averaging more than eight incidents every single day since 2006."

According to OCHA, more than 9,600 such attacks have been documented, with about 1,500 occurring this year alone — roughly 15 percent of the total, he said.

RelatedTRT World - Illegal Israeli settlers steal olive harvests and destroy trees in south of Hebron

Emphasising the "severe" impact on the humanitarian situation since October 2023, Haq said: "More than 3,200 Palestinians have been displaced due to settler violence and related access restrictions. Entire herding communities have been completely depopulated. People have been killed, hundreds injured, including with live fire, and many more have lost access to their livelihoods."

RECOMMENDED

Haq also cited OCHA data showing that "the number of Palestinian children killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank so far this year has reached 42," meaning "one in every five Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank in 2025 has been a child."

Israeli attacks have escalated across the occupied West Bank since October 2023, killing more than 1,066 Palestinians and injuring 10,300 others, according to Palestinian figures.

According to the official Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli forces and illegal settlers carried out 766 attacks against Palestinians, their homes, property, and sources of livelihood across the West Bank in October alone.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli settlers' attacks wound 11 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

SOURCE:AA
Explore
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians