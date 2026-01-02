WORLD
Poland to build Europe’s ‘strongest army’ in 2026: PM Tusk
Donald Tusk announces plans to introduce strict 'Polish first' rule in public procurement.
Reflecting on 2025, Tusk described the year past as a turning point for the country despite global instability. / Reuters
January 2, 2026

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has declared 2026 a "year of Polish acceleration," pledging to build "the strongest army in Europe," boost infrastructure investment, and take a tougher stance on crime, local media reported.

In a New Year’s address, Tusk said his government would speed up military expansion, launch major infrastructure projects, and continue what he called the "repolonisation" and rebuilding of key industries, including the defence sector, TVP World reported on Thursday.

"We will accelerate construction of the strongest army in Europe. We will accelerate major infrastructure investments. This will be a year of rapid conquest of the Baltic Sea," Tusk said.

He also announced plans to introduce a strict "Polish first" rule in public procurement.

Tusk pledged harsher measures against crime, saying authorities would "tighten the screws" on criminals "of all kinds," including drug dealers, corrupt politicians, and what he described as pro-Russian militants.

"Anyone, without exception, who breaks the law will bitterly regret it in the coming year," he said, adding that Poland would become "an oasis of security.”"

Reflecting on 2025, Tusk described the year past as a turning point for the country despite global instability.

