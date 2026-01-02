Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has declared 2026 a "year of Polish acceleration," pledging to build "the strongest army in Europe," boost infrastructure investment, and take a tougher stance on crime, local media reported.

In a New Year’s address, Tusk said his government would speed up military expansion, launch major infrastructure projects, and continue what he called the "repolonisation" and rebuilding of key industries, including the defence sector, TVP World reported on Thursday.

"We will accelerate construction of the strongest army in Europe. We will accelerate major infrastructure investments. This will be a year of rapid conquest of the Baltic Sea," Tusk said.

He also announced plans to introduce a strict "Polish first" rule in public procurement.