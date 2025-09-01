Türkiye will hold a tender for 5G services on October 16, with the goal of launching the next-generation mobile network in 2026, the Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry announced on Sunday.

The move is expected to significantly strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure, enabling higher data speeds, lower latency, and expanded network capacity.

A presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on August 16 officially kicked off the tender process, with the tender expected to take place on October 16, according to the ministry.

The rollout is part of broader plans to boost emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, virtual reality applications, autonomous vehicles, and smart manufacturing, according to a report by the Information and Communications Technology Authority (BTK).