The US military has killed four men in a strike on a suspected drug vessel in the Eastern Pacific on Wednesday, Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth said.

"This vessel, like all the others, was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics," Hegseth said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Hegseth's post included a 22-second video clip of a boat in water that gets struck and explodes.

Hegseth said the operation was conducted under the direction of President Donald Trump and targeted a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organisation (DTO).

"Four male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel — and killed — during the strike, which was conducted in international waters. No US forces were harmed in this strike," he said.