Adana’s strategic position in the Middle East has long made the Incirlik Air Base one of the region’s most vital military installations.

After Iranian missiles entered Turkish airspace only to be neutralised by NATO air defence assets stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean, questions have swirled about the Incirlik Air Base’s ownership and operational authority.

But official sources, as well as independent defence and security analysts, have categorically said that the base – along with every facility on it – belongs entirely to the Republic of Türkiye.

In other words, Incirlik Air Base in Türkiye’s southern province of Adana remains under the full control of the Turkish Armed Forces.

“The Incirlik Air Base remains a Turkish facility under the ownership of the Republic of Türkiye and the control of the Turkish Armed Forces,” according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

“All activities are conducted in line with national legislation and Türkiye’s sovereign right,” it says.

The statement emphasises that all facilities at the base are the property of Türkiye and that every operation occurs “under the oversight and coordination of Turkish authorities, in accordance with national legislation and international agreements to which Türkiye is a party”.

Mesut Hakki Casin, a defence expert and professor of international law and security, tells TRT World that Türkiye's official position is rooted in international law.

“Türkiye is a receiving state for NATO and NATO soldiers,” he says.

“According to international law and NATO agreements, (the base) is fully under the Turkish Armed Forces control,” he adds.

Türkiye fields the second-largest army in NATO, a defensive alliance of 32 countries from Europe and North America, and serves as the host nation for allied forces, while retaining “absolute command” over its military bases.

Related TRT World - Türkiye maintains firm stance on airspace violations, bolsters national security: Erdogan

The base’s history reinforces Türkiye’s sovereignty over the facility.

Its construction began in 1951 following decisions at the Second Cairo Conference in 1943 and was completed in 1954. Its operational use started after the signing of the Military Facilities Agreement on June 23, 1954.

Following the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation and the subsequent US arms embargo, all non-NATO US military activity at Incirlik was halted in 1975.

After the embargo was lifted in September 1978, operations resumed under a revised legal framework.

The Defence and Economic Cooperation Agreement (SEIA), signed on March 29, 1980, replaced the earlier agreement and clearly defined the terms of the base’s use.

The Turkish Armed Forces statement notes that Incirlik “can support NATO missions, bilateral agreements, and UN Security Council operations, with all security and overall control under Turkish authorities”.