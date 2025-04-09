The 2025 Europe Prize has been awarded to the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has announced.

The prize is given each year to the city that has been the most active in promoting the European ideal.

In a statement on Tuesday, PACE said Gaziantep has 25 sister cities, including Germany's Duisburg, Slovenia's Celje, the Czech Republic's Ostrava and Portugal's Braga.

"It is a key economic hub, known for its industrial sector, particularly in textiles and manufacturing, and is the first city in Türkiye to implement an action plan against climate change," said the statement.

PACE said Gaziantep is also focused on sustainability, urban development, smart-city applications, environmental conservation and the well-being of its inhabitants.