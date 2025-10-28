Ethiopia's leader called on Tuesday for international "mediation" with Eritrea over access to the sea, insisting on an "irreversible" claim to the coastline as tensions rise between the Horn of Africa neighbours.

Relations are once again strained more than 30 years after Eritrea gained independence and left Ethiopia landlocked.

But Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s insistent demands on sea access have provoked anger in Eritrea, which says Ethiopia covets its southeastern port city of Assab on the Red Sea.

"Ethiopia's request for access to the sea is irreversible. We have no intention of going to war with Eritrea. On the contrary, we are convinced that this issue can be resolved peacefully," Abiy told parliament on Tuesday.

Abiy said he had held discussions on the issue with the United States, Russia, China, the African Union and the European Union.

"We... have requested their mediation to find a lasting solution," he said.

Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Ghebremeskel did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.