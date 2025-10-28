AFRICA
2 min read
Ethiopia seeks international mediation with Eritrea
Ethiopia's insistent demands on sea access have provoked anger in Eritrea, which says Addis Ababa covets its southeastern port city of Assab on the Red Sea
Ethiopia seeks international mediation with Eritrea
Abiy said he had held discussions on the issue with the United States, Russia, China, African Union and European Union. / Reuters
October 28, 2025

Ethiopia's leader called on Tuesday for international "mediation" with Eritrea over access to the sea, insisting on an "irreversible" claim to the coastline as tensions rise between the Horn of Africa neighbours.

Relations are once again strained more than 30 years after Eritrea gained independence and left Ethiopia landlocked.

But Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s insistent demands on sea access have provoked anger in Eritrea, which says Ethiopia covets its southeastern port city of Assab on the Red Sea.

"Ethiopia's request for access to the sea is irreversible. We have no intention of going to war with Eritrea. On the contrary, we are convinced that this issue can be resolved peacefully," Abiy told parliament on Tuesday.

Abiy said he had held discussions on the issue with the United States, Russia, China, the African Union and the European Union.

"We... have requested their mediation to find a lasting solution," he said.

Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Ghebremeskel did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

RECOMMENDED

After Eritrean independence in 1993, the two countries fought a bloody border war from 1998 to 2000, leaving tens of thousands dead.

Relations improved when Abiy came to power in 2018 and signed the peace deal with President Isaias Afwerki, who has ruled Eritrea since its independence.

Eritrean troops backed Ethiopian federal forces during a civil war in the Tigray region between 2020 and 2022, which left an estimated 600,000 people dead, according to the African Union.

But since the end of the conflict relations have turned frosty.

In October, Ethiopia accused Eritrea of financing armed groups on its territory, which Asmara labelled "a false charade".

RelatedTRT World - Ethiopia inaugurates $4.5B Africa’s largest dam

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat