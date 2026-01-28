Fulton County, Georgia, has confirmed that the FBI had served a search warrant at its elections hub and operations centre in connection with an investigation into possible interference in the 2020 US presidential election.
"The warrant sought a number of records related to 2020 elections. This operation is still actively underway," the county said in a statement on Wednesday.
Speaking in Davos last week, Trump said it was "a rigged election" and "people will soon be prosecuted for what they did."
In a post on Truth Social, he specifically said former special counsel Jack Smith, who brought two criminal cases against him, should be prosecuted.
Trump was accused by Smith of plotting to overturn the results of the election and mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House.
Neither case came to trial, and Smith, in line with Justice Department policy of not prosecuting a sitting president, dropped them both after Trump won the 2024 election.
Election interference
Trump narrowly lost to Biden in Georgia in 2020, and he urged a state election official in a phone call before the tallies were finalised to help him "find 11,780 votes" he needed to win.
Trump and 18 codefendants were charged with racketeering and other offences in Georgia in 2023 over their alleged efforts to subvert the results of the vote in the southern state.
A Georgia judge dismissed the election interference case in November.
Since taking office a year ago, Trump has taken a number of punitive measures against perceived enemies, purging government officials deemed to be disloyal, targeting law firms involved in past cases against him and pulling federal funding from universities.
In addition to Georgia, the Trump administration has sued nearly two dozen states to hand over their voter rolls, including Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.
Courts in California and Oregon have already rejected the Justice Department's claims that it is entitled to their voter files.