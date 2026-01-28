Fulton County, Georgia, has confirmed that the FBI had served a search warrant at its elections hub and operations centre in connection with an investigation into possible interference in the 2020 US presidential election.

"The warrant sought a number of records related to 2020 elections. This operation is still actively underway," the county said in a statement on Wednesday.

Speaking in Davos last week, Trump said it was "a rigged election" and "people will soon be prosecuted for what they did."

In a post on Truth Social, he specifically said former special counsel Jack Smith, who brought two criminal cases against him, should be prosecuted.

Trump was accused by Smith of plotting to overturn the results of the election and mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House.

Neither case came to trial, and Smith, in line with Justice Department policy of not prosecuting a sitting president, dropped them both after Trump won the 2024 election.

Election interference