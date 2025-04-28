Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged gunfire in disputed Kashmir for a fifth straight night, New Delhi's army has said, one week since an attack targeting tourists sent relations into a tailspin.

The Indian army said early on Tuesday that its soldiers and Pakistani forces fired at each other overnight along the Line of Control, the de facto border in contested Kashmir, a heavily-fortified zone of high-altitude Himalayan outposts.

There was no immediate confirmation from Pakistan.

Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours have plummeted after India — without offering any evidence — accused Pakistan of backing the deadliest attack in years on civilians in India-administered Kashmir on April 22, in which 26 men were killed.

Islamabad has rejected the charge, calling it a "false flag" operation and both countries have since exchanged gunfire in Kashmir, diplomatic barbs, expelled citizens and ordered the border shut.

Indian troops have since arrested some 2,000 Kashmiris and blasted many homes of suspected rebels.

Related TRT Global - Pakistan says India's military incursion imminent after deadly Kashmir attack

India said that overnight Monday to Tuesday, the "Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control", saying the gunfire took place in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as in the Akhnoor sector.

The Indian army said its troops had "responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation". There were no reports of casualties.

India has said Tuesday is the deadline for Pakistani citizens to leave. It has suspended World Bank-brokered 1960 Indus Water Treaty, saying it will block water of three rivers from entering Pakistan.

Islamabad says such an act will amount to declaration of war and has suspended 1972 Simla Agreement with India. The agreement forms the bedrock of India-Pakistan relations, governing the Line of Control and outlining commitments to resolve disputes peacefully.

Analysts say they fear bellicose statements will escalate into possible military action.