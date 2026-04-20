WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Iranian president says war is in no one's interests, calls for diplomacy to reduce tensions
Pezeshkian called for using 'every rational, diplomatic path to reduce tensions.'
Iranian president says war is in no one's interests, calls for diplomacy to reduce tensions
Iranian president says war is in no one's interests, calls for diplomacy to reduce tensions / Reuters
6 hours ago

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday called for the use of "every rational and diplomatic path” to ease tensions, saying that war is no one's interest.

"While resisting threats, every rational and diplomatic path must be used to reduce tensions," Iran's state-run news agency IRNA quoted him as saying.

"At the same time, distrust of the enemy and vigilance in interactions are undeniable necessities," he added.

Separately, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran has no plans for another round of talks with the US.

"Iran does not accept any deadlines or ultimatums in pursuing its national interests," Baqaei said in a statement carried by the country's semi-official news agency Tasnim.

"Safeguarding national interests will continue for as long as necessary, and in the event of any new adventurism by the United States or the Israeli regime, the armed forces will respond with full strength and decisive power," he added.

RECOMMENDED

The remarks came as two Pakistani sources familiar with the mediation process told Anadolu that an Iranian delegation will attend a second round of talks with the US.

Tehran and Washington held the first round of negotiations in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, which ended without an agreement on April 12.

They also announced a two-week ceasefire on April 8, mediated by Pakistan. The truce came after weeks of hostilities that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

In response, Iran retaliated with strikes on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

RelatedTRT World - Iran's parliament speaker says Tehran ready for 'necessary measures' despite talks with US
SOURCE:AA
Explore
North Korea fires fresh ballistic missiles into East Sea in 4th launch this month
Israeli soldier killed, nine wounded in south Lebanon
Mexico, Spain and Brazil call for 'respectful dialogue' between US and Cuba
Israel's army enforces 'Yellow Line' in southern Lebanon, similar to measures used in Gaza
Turkish first lady attends 'One Heart for Palestine' panel at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Russia ‘positively’ sees possibility of resuming Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul: Lavrov
Protesters in Swedish capital condemn Israel’s West Bank annexation plans, strikes on Lebanon
At least five killed as gunman opens fire in Ukraine supermarket, officials say
Turkish Cypriot president says foreign policy steps taken in coordination with Türkiye
Trump says US holds 'very good' talks with Iran, warns against Hormuz 'blackmail'
Turkish President Erdogan meets leaders of Slovenia, Comoros, DRC at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Gunfire reported as Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again over US blockade
Türkiye to host Balkan Peace Platform meeting at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Pakistani PM Sharif leaves Antalya with praise for President Erdogan, push for stronger ties
Israel using security as a pretext to acquire 'more land': Turkish FM Fidan