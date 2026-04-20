Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday called for the use of "every rational and diplomatic path” to ease tensions, saying that war is no one's interest.

"While resisting threats, every rational and diplomatic path must be used to reduce tensions," Iran's state-run news agency IRNA quoted him as saying.

"At the same time, distrust of the enemy and vigilance in interactions are undeniable necessities," he added.

Separately, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran has no plans for another round of talks with the US.

"Iran does not accept any deadlines or ultimatums in pursuing its national interests," Baqaei said in a statement carried by the country's semi-official news agency Tasnim.

"Safeguarding national interests will continue for as long as necessary, and in the event of any new adventurism by the United States or the Israeli regime, the armed forces will respond with full strength and decisive power," he added.