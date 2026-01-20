WORLD
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposal to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.
“If the US were to withdraw from NATO tomorrow, we would face an enormous challenge in managing on our own,” the minister says. / AFP
January 20, 2026

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen has said that Denmark, together with Greenland, proposed a NATO mission in the Arctic to Secretary General Mark Rutte amid US threats to take over the autonomous Danish territory.

Poulsen spoke to reporters on Monday in a joint news briefing with Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt after they met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Brussels.

Affirming that Denmark and Greenland have proposed a NATO mission in the Arctic to Rutte, Poulsen said, “We have discussed it, and we have also proposed it."

He did not say, however, how Rutte responded to the proposal.

Poulsen also reaffirmed that they will continue dialogue with US officials, stressing that it will not be Denmark that "gives up on insisting on dialogue."

“If the United States were to withdraw from NATO tomorrow, we would face an enormous challenge in managing on our own,” he said, underlining that some of the statements coming from Trump "really hurt."

Motzfeldt reiterated that "all doors remain open" through cooperation and development "with a focus on mutual defence" between allies, and that their defence is "intertwined with the defence of the United States.”

“For us Greenlanders, the most important aspect of our participation is being able to speak on behalf of the people of Greenland while also contributing to finding good solutions in their interests. We have carried out that work in a good way," she added.

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources, as well as alleged concerns about rising Russian and Chinese activity.

Trump has repeatedly said that the US must acquire Greenland for national security and to prevent Russia or China from gaining control of the territory. He has also threatened tariffs on allies that oppose the bid.

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposal to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.

