Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen has said that Denmark, together with Greenland, proposed a NATO mission in the Arctic to Secretary General Mark Rutte amid US threats to take over the autonomous Danish territory.

Poulsen spoke to reporters on Monday in a joint news briefing with Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt after they met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Brussels.

Affirming that Denmark and Greenland have proposed a NATO mission in the Arctic to Rutte, Poulsen said, “We have discussed it, and we have also proposed it."

He did not say, however, how Rutte responded to the proposal.

Poulsen also reaffirmed that they will continue dialogue with US officials, stressing that it will not be Denmark that "gives up on insisting on dialogue."

“If the United States were to withdraw from NATO tomorrow, we would face an enormous challenge in managing on our own,” he said, underlining that some of the statements coming from Trump "really hurt."