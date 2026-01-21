South Korea has formally designated a 2024 knife attack on President Lee Jae-myung before he took office as a terrorism case, local media reported, citing the prime minister's office.

The National Counterterrorism Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, concluded on Tuesday that the stabbing of Lee, then-leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), constituted an act of terrorism under the relevant law, according to Yonhap News on Wednesday.

"As follow-up measures, (the government) will conduct an additional investigation into the case and beef up protection for major political figures during election campaigns to prevent similar incidents," the office said.