South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
Lee Jae-myung, who was then the opposition leader, was stabbed in the neck in January 2024 while visiting the southeastern city of Busan.
South Korea's President Lee visits Japan, January 13, 2026 [FILE]. / Reuters
January 21, 2026

South Korea has formally designated a 2024 knife attack on President Lee Jae-myung before he took office as a terrorism case, local media reported, citing the prime minister's office.

The National Counterterrorism Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, concluded on Tuesday that the stabbing of Lee, then-leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), constituted an act of terrorism under the relevant law, according to Yonhap News on Wednesday.

"As follow-up measures, (the government) will conduct an additional investigation into the case and beef up protection for major political figures during election campaigns to prevent similar incidents," the office said.

The move marks the first time a specific incident has been formally labelled terrorism since the anti-terror law took effect in 2016, paving the way for an expanded and additional investigation into the case.

Lee was stabbed in the neck on January 2 2024 by a 67-year-old man while visiting the southeastern city of Busan and was rushed into emergency surgery before recuperating in the hospital.

SOURCE:AA
