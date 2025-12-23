A strategic memorandum of understanding has been signed to establish Türkiye’s first hyperscale cloud region — a major digital hub for data storage and computing — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at the 2025 awards ceremony of the Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK) and Academy of Sciences (TUBA) in Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan said: “With this project, which is planned to become operational in 2028–2029, Türkiye will establish a digital bridge between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and our country will become the data hub of its region."

He said: “We must both closely follow and fully internalise the latest developments in science and build our future through ideas and works that are unique to our national identity.”

From artificial intelligence to autonomous systems, from data storage and processing centres to unmanned technologies, Türkiye is undertaking initiatives and projects that many countries view with admiration, the president added.

Erdogan also congratulated academics who have produced work across a wide range of disciplines, from electrochemistry and solid-state mechanics to experimental psychology, RNA biology, dentistry, neurology, history and philosophy.