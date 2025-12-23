TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to establish first hyperscale cloud region: Erdogan
Erdogan urges staying updated on scientific progress while grounding future innovations and original works in the nation's unique cultural identity.
President Erdogan attends the TUBA and TUBİTAK Awards Ceremony at Bestepe Nation’s Convention and Culture Center in Ankara. / AA
December 23, 2025

A strategic memorandum of understanding has been signed to establish Türkiye’s first hyperscale cloud region — a major digital hub for data storage and computing — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at the 2025 awards ceremony of the Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK) and Academy of Sciences (TUBA) in Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan said: “With this project, which is planned to become operational in 2028–2029, Türkiye will establish a digital bridge between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and our country will become the data hub of its region."

He said: “We must both closely follow and fully internalise the latest developments in science and build our future through ideas and works that are unique to our national identity.”

From artificial intelligence to autonomous systems, from data storage and processing centres to unmanned technologies, Türkiye is undertaking initiatives and projects that many countries view with admiration, the president added.

Erdogan also congratulated academics who have produced work across a wide range of disciplines, from electrochemistry and solid-state mechanics to experimental psychology, RNA biology, dentistry, neurology, history and philosophy.

He added that award recipients come from universities across all regions of the country, calling this a sign that institutions in different cities are making innovative contributions to Türkiye’s scientific capacity.

Türkiye’s first hyperscale data centre is a large-scale cloud facility planned under an agreement signed by Ankara-linked partners Turkcell and Google Cloud in November.

The hyperscale cloud region will host massive computing, storage, and networking capacity across multiple data centres, allowing governments and businesses to securely store data and run digital services at scale.

The project strengthens Türkiye’s digital sovereignty, supports fast-growing sectors like AI and fintech, improves data security and latency, and positions the country as a regional technology hub while attracting foreign investment and high-value jobs.

SOURCE:AA
