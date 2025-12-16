US President Donald Trump has said that a terror attack by Daesh in central Syria that killed US troops had "nothing to do" with the country’s president, saying the Syrian government was not responsible for the assault.

"This had nothing to do with the Syrian government. This had to do with ISIS (Daesh)," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

He said the attack occurred in an area where the Syrian government had limited control.

"This is a part of Syria that they really don’t have much control over," he added.

The ambush took place in the countryside of Homs over the weekend, killing two US troops and a civilian contractor.

US Central Command said three other US service members were wounded in the attack near Palmyra.

Trump described Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa as a "strong man" who "feels very badly about" the incident.

He said al Sharaa was working to address security threats in the country and vowed that Daesh would be "hit hard" in response to the attack.