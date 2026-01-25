WORLD
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Russia intensified strikes on Ukraine’s energy sites, leaving Kiev without heat and prompting Zelensky to press allies for air defence aid.
Hundreds of Kiev buildings remain without heating in freezing temperatures. / Reuters
January 25, 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought more air defence support from allies on Sunday as hundreds of buildings in Kiev were still without heating for a second day after Russian strikes.

Russia has hit Ukrainian energy infrastructure throughout the nearly four-year war, but Kiev says this winter has been the toughest yet, with hundreds of Russian drones and missiles overwhelming air defences during particularly fierce frosts.

"This week alone, the Russians have launched more than 1,700 attack drones, over 1,380 guided aerial bombs, and 69 missiles of various types," the president said as he arrived in Vilnius.

"That is why missiles for air defence systems are needed every day, and we continue working with the United States and Europe to ensure stronger protection of our skies," he added.

Russian bombardments have hit Kiev particularly hard, forcing half a million people to evacuate.

"There are currently 1,676 high-rise apartment buildings in Kiev without heating following the enemy's attack on Kiev city on January 24," said mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Freezing temperatures and repeated airstrikes have slowed efforts by repair crews working to restore heating and electricity.

US-brokered talks with Russia and Ukraine on Washington's plan to end the war ended with no apparent breakthrough on Saturday.

Still, Zelenskyy said the negotiations were "constructive", and both sides have agreed to meet again in Abu Dhabi again next week.

