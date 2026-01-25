Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought more air defence support from allies on Sunday as hundreds of buildings in Kiev were still without heating for a second day after Russian strikes.

Russia has hit Ukrainian energy infrastructure throughout the nearly four-year war, but Kiev says this winter has been the toughest yet, with hundreds of Russian drones and missiles overwhelming air defences during particularly fierce frosts.

"This week alone, the Russians have launched more than 1,700 attack drones, over 1,380 guided aerial bombs, and 69 missiles of various types," the president said as he arrived in Vilnius.

"That is why missiles for air defence systems are needed every day, and we continue working with the United States and Europe to ensure stronger protection of our skies," he added.

Russian bombardments have hit Kiev particularly hard, forcing half a million people to evacuate.