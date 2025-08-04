South Korea’s military said on Monday it had begun removing loudspeakers along its border with North Korea in a move aimed at reducing tensions.

The speakers had previously been used to blast anti-North Korean propaganda across the border, but the South’s new government halted the broadcasts in June in a conciliatory gesture as it looks to rebuild trust and revive dialogue with Pyongyang, which has largely cut off cooperation with the South in recent years.

South Korea’s Defence Ministry said the physical removal of the loudspeakers from the border was another “practical measure” aimed at easing tensions between the war-divided Koreas and that it does not affect the South’s military readiness.

Lee Kyung-ho, a spokesperson for the ministry, didn’t share specific details on how the removed loudspeakers will be stored or whether they could be quickly redeployed to the border if tensions flare again between the Koreas.

There were no discussions between the two militaries ahead of the South’s decision to remove the speakers, Lee said during a briefing.

Propaganda messages and K-pop songs

North Korea, which is extremely sensitive to any outside criticism of its leadership and its third-generation ruler, Kim Jong-un, didn’t immediately comment on the South Korean step.