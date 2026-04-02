European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed on Thursday to work with partners to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz amid war in the Middle East.

"We discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s actions are putting global economic stability at risk. We will work with our partners to ensure freedom of navigation can resume as soon as possible," von der Leyen wrote on X.

Her remarks came after a phone call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with whom she also discussed an upcoming EU-UK summit.