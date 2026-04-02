European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed on Thursday to work with partners to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz amid war in the Middle East.
"We discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s actions are putting global economic stability at risk. We will work with our partners to ensure freedom of navigation can resume as soon as possible," von der Leyen wrote on X.
Her remarks came after a phone call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with whom she also discussed an upcoming EU-UK summit.
"A key moment to deliver on last year’s commitments and further strengthen our partnership," von der Leyen added.
The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively disrupted since early March, when Iran moved to throttle the waterway in retaliation for the US-Israeli offensive that began February 28.
Around 20 million barrels of oil, roughly 20 percent of global supply, normally pass through the strait daily. Its closure has driven up global oil prices, disrupted shipping and raised fears of prolonged economic damage.