Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that the escalating Iran-Israel conflict is quickly reaching "the point of no return", as Washington mulled the prospect of entering the war.

"Unfortunately, the genocide in Gaza and the conflict with Iran are quickly reaching the point of no return. This madness must end as soon as possible," Erdogan said on Friday.

"It is imperative that fingers are removed from the triggers and buttons before more destruction, bloodshed, civilian casualties and terrible disaster occur, that could affect our region, as well as Europe and Asia for years to come," he said.

Erdogan blamed the Netanyahu government for the “genocide” taking place in Gaza, accusing those who remain silent in the face of the killings of being complicit in the crimes.

“Those turning Gaza into the world’s largest concentration camp and then speaking of war crimes are not only inconsistent, but display shamelessness and impudence,” he said.

He also called on global powers with influence over Israel to avoid falling “into Netanyahu’s game” and instead to use their leverage to help establish a ceasefire and restore calm in the region.

“Despite the intimidation tactics of the Zionist lobby against me and my government, we have never wavered in our stance and have never hesitated to stand by the oppressed,” Erdogan noted.

