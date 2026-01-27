China allegedly hacked the mobile phones of aides to several UK prime ministers, British media outlet The Telegraph claimed in a report.

There has been no immediate reaction from China to The Telegraph's claims.

The allegations by the news outlet come as incumbent British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is visiting China this week from January 28 to January 31, seeking a thaw in relations with Beijing at a time of strained ties with the United States. It would be the first such trip since 2018.

Starmer is due to meet China’s President Xi Jinping during his visit. He is expected to be accompanied by UK Business Secretary Peter Kyle and dozens of corporate chiefs as Britain seeks Chinese technology and investment, alongside greater access to the world’s second-largest economy for UK financial services, cars and Scotch whisky.

The Telegraph report, published on Monday, claimed that the mobile phones of senior officials in Downing Street were compromised by Chinese state-sponsored hackers over several years.

The operation, allegedly codenamed Salt Typhoon, targeted aides close to former prime ministers, including Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Rishi Sunak, between 2021 and 2024.

While it remains unclear whether the prime ministers’ personal devices were affected, the report said the breach reached “right into the heart of Downing Street.”

British spy agency MI5 reportedly issued an espionage alert to parliament last November, warning of Chinese spying threats.