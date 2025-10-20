Since last week, there’s been an uproar among the Israelis over the decision of UK authorities to ban fans of the Maccabi Tel Aviv football club from attending a match with British rivals Aston Villa in Birmingham on November 6.

Israeli supporters and commentators were quick to frame the move as anti-Semitic, even though British police categorically stated that it was trying to avoid a repeat of the violence that was seen in Amsterdam last year when Maccabi fans went on a violent rampage.

Now, the anti-Semitic and anti-Jewish narrative has been turned over on its head by none other than the Israeli authorities.

A match between Hapoel Tel Aviv and Maccabi was cancelled on Sunday after violent riots broke out in and around Bloomfield Stadium, with Israeli police citing "public disorder and serious violence".

According to police, 12 civilians and three officers were injured, and nine arrests were made after fans threw smoke grenades and pyrotechnic devices.

"Disorderly conduct, riots, injured police officers, and damage to infrastructure — this is not a soccer game, this is a breach of order and serious violence," police said in a statement.

The Israeli Premier League fixture, shared between both clubs, was abandoned before kickoff as authorities struggled to contain the clashes.

UK ban on Maccabi fans

Aston Villa had cited safety concerns raised by local authorities behind its decision to bar Maccabi supporters from attending their UEFA Europa League match in Birmingham next month.

"No away fans may attend the match following instruction from the Safety Advisory Group," Aston Villa said on Thursday, adding that it had been in consultation with UEFA and the Israeli club.

The decision drew outrage from pro-Israel commentators and lobby groups, who accused British authorities of "capitulating to antisemitism" and unfairly targeting Israeli fans.

But Sunday's riots in Tel Aviv have cast doubt on those claims, revealing that the very fanbase being defended abroad has been linked to violent and disorderly conduct at home.

Double standards