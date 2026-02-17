Israeli companies are using advanced cyber tools to hack into digital systems of cars to spy on people inside and track the vehicle’s movement, the Haaretz newspaper said on Tuesday.

“These tools can also assist in a cross-referencing of data to identify an intelligence target among tens of thousands of cars on the road,” the daily said.

An investigation by the paper found that at least three Israeli firms operate a system called CARINT (car intelligence), which uses data generated by connected vehicles for surveillance.

One of these companies, Toka, even developed an “offensive” tool that could tap into a car's microphones and cameras to collect information.

This company was co-founded by former Prime Minister Ehud Barak and former army cyber chief Yaron Rosen.

Its cyber tool is used to access a specific vehicle's multimedia systems, pinpoint its location, and track its movements.

This tool can remotely access the microphone of the car’s hands-free system, allowing eavesdropping on the driver and tapping into cameras installed on the dashboard or around the car.

Data fusion

Another Israeli firm, Rayzone, has made a vehicle surveillance tool to track cars, based on advertising data that is commercially available online, without needing to hack into a device.

Its CARINT tool, which is sold through the company’s new subsidiary TA9, feeds the data it can collect from a car into a system that provides Rayzone's clients with "full intelligence coverage" of the target under surveillance.

“By analysing location data and travel patterns, the technology allows governments to track targets using the SIM cards installed in the car while monitoring the vehicle's wireless and Bluetooth communications,” Haaretz said.

“The tech also cross-references with roadside cameras to identify licence plates and other data possessed by government agencies. This is part of a wider trend in which cyber intelligence firms are fusing data, not just collecting it.”

A third Israeli company, Ateros, is also using another intelligence tool through its sister company Netline to interface with government systems to identify license plates and cross-reference them with data collected by more classic means, like cellular communications and other government-linked capabilities.