Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has declared the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz closed to all vessel traffic, warning that any ship attempting to transit the waterway will be attacked, according to Iranian media.

Reuters quoted local media as saying on Monday that a ranking IRGC commander said that the Strait of Hormuz is closed, and Iran will set on fire any ship trying to pass.

"The strait (of Hormuz) is closed. If anyone tries to pass, the heroes of the Revolutionary Guards and the regular navy will set those ships ablaze," Ebrahim Jabari, a senior adviser to the Guards commander-in-chief, said in remarks carried by state media.

The move, if carried out, will effectively halt commercial shipping through a chokepoint that carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil exports.

The Strait of Hormuz is the narrow mouth of the Gulf through which about a fifth of the world's oil passes.

Tankers traveling through the strait, which is bordered in the north by Iran, carry oil and gas from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE and Iran. Most of that oil goes to Asia.



Any disruption to traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is highly disruptive to the oil trade.



“The scale of what is at stake cannot be overstated,” said Hakan Kaya, senior portfolio manager at investment management firm Neuberger Berman. He said a partial slowdown lasting a week or two could be absorbed by oil companies. But a full or near full closure lasting a month or more would push crude oil prices, trading around $70 on Monday, “well into triple digits” and European natural gas prices “toward or above the crisis levels seen in 2022.”