At least 400 people were killed in an air strike by Pakistan on a drug rehabilitation facility in Afghanistan's capital, an Afghan official said.

The Pakistani military "carried out an airstrike at approximately 9:00 p.m. (1630GMT) this evening on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, a 2,000-bed facility dedicated to the treatment of drug addiction," Afghan government Deputy Spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said on X.

He said that as a result of the attack, large sections of the hospital have been destroyed and "there are serious concerns about a high number of casualties."

Around 250 others have been reported injured, he said, adding that rescue teams are currently operating at the site.

Earlier, there were reports of air strikes in Kabul, and the Afghan government accused Pakistan of violating Afghanistan's airspace and bombing the 2,000-bed Omid drug rehabilitation centre.

Islamabad rejected the claims.

Speaking to reporters from the site of the incident, Zaman said "(we) are searching for the injured and admitted patients."

'Fake claim'