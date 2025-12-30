Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he is holding talks with US President Donald Trump on the possible deployment of American troops in Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said any decision regarding the deployment of American forces would be made solely by the US leadership, noting that such troops would be under Washington’s authority.

He said discussions are ongoing with Trump as well as representatives of a broader coalition.

“This can be confirmed, to be honest, by the President of the United States of America. These are the troops of the United States, and that is why it is America that makes such decisions,” Zelenskyy was quoted by the Ukrinform news agency as saying.

The issue is being discussed with US counterparts, he added.