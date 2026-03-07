Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that facilities in the region used to launch attacks against Iran are considered “legitimate targets” for Iranian defensive operations amid US-Israeli attacks.

“Iran has always emphasised the preservation and continuation of friendly relations with the governments of the region based on good neighbourliness and mutual respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Pezeshkian said on X.

He added, however, that this position does not negate Iran’s “inherent right to defend itself against military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime (Israel).”

“We stand to the death in defence of our country and resist,” Pezeshkian said on Saturday.

The president said Iran’s defensive operations are directed only at “targets and facilities that are the origin and source of aggressive actions against the Iranian nation", which he described as “legitimate targets".

Pezeshkian also said Iran had not attacked friendly neighbouring countries, stating that it “targeted American military bases, facilities, and installations in the region.”