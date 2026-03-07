WAR ON IRAN
Iran considers US military facilities in region as 'legitimate targets'
Pezeshkian says Iran had not attacked friendly neighbouring countries, stating that it "targeted American military bases, facilities, and installations in the region."
Iranian President Pezeshkian attends the meeting of the interim leadership council of Iran in an unknown location in Iran / Reuters
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that facilities in the region used to launch attacks against Iran are considered “legitimate targets” for Iranian defensive operations amid US-Israeli attacks.

“Iran has always emphasised the preservation and continuation of friendly relations with the governments of the region based on good neighbourliness and mutual respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Pezeshkian said on X.

He added, however, that this position does not negate Iran’s “inherent right to defend itself against military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime (Israel).”

“We stand to the death in defence of our country and resist,” Pezeshkian said on Saturday.

The president said Iran’s defensive operations are directed only at “targets and facilities that are the origin and source of aggressive actions against the Iranian nation", which he described as “legitimate targets".

Pezeshkian also said Iran had not attacked friendly neighbouring countries, stating that it “targeted American military bases, facilities, and installations in the region.”

Earlier Saturday, Pezeshkian said his country will refrain from attacking neighbouring states unless attacks are launched against Iran from their territory, state-run Press TV reported.

He also apologised to neighbouring countries amid rising regional tensions, saying Iran has “no intention of invading other countries.”

Iran, on February 28, launched missiles and drones toward Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

Some of the attacks have caused casualties and damage to civilian sites, including ports and residential buildings.

Tehran says the attacks came in response to a US-Israeli war against Iran that has killed hundreds of people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

SOURCE:AA
