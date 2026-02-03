France summoned billionaire Elon Musk to a "voluntary interview" as cybercrime authorities on Tuesday searched the French offices of his social media network X, the Paris public prosecutor's office said.

The operation, which involves EU police agency Europol, is part of an investigation opened in January 2025 into whether X's algorithm was used to interfere in French politics.

"A search is being conducted today at the French premises of the X platform," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

"Summons for voluntary interviews on April 20, 2026, in Paris have been sent to Mr. Elon Musk and Ms. Linda Yaccarino, in their capacity as de facto and de jure managers of the X platform at the time of the events," it added.

Yaccarino resigned as CEO of X in July last year, after two years at the helm of the company.

Paris cybercrime prosecutors called for the police probe in July 2025 to investigate suspected crimes — including manipulating and extracting data from automated systems "as part of a criminal gang" — after receiving two complaints in January 2025.

One of those came from Eric Bothorel, an MP from President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party, who complained of "reduced diversity of voices and options" and of "personal interventions" by Musk in the platform's management since he took it over in 2022.