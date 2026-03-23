North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA) re-elected Kim Jong-un as president of the state affairs commission on Sunday, marking his third consecutive term in the role, state media reported Monday.

The commission, established in 2016, serves as Pyongyang’s top policy guidance body.

The SPA also reshuffled key leadership posts. Kim’s close aide Jo Yong-won was named chairman of the SPA standing committee, the nation’s top parliamentary post, replacing Choe Ryong-hae. Jo was also appointed vice chief of the state affairs commission.

Premier Pak Thae-song retained his position, while former Premier Kim Tok-hun was promoted to first vice premier, a newly created role.