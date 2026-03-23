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Kim Jong-un secures third term as North Korea’s top leader in parliamentary shuffle
North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly confirms Kim Jong-un as president of the state affairs commission, while key personnel changes signal consolidation of power and strategic shifts.
Kim Jong-un secures third term as North Korea’s top leader in parliamentary shuffle
North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly serves as Pyongyang’s top policy guidance body. / Reuters
13 hours ago

North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA) re-elected Kim Jong-un as president of the state affairs commission on Sunday, marking his third consecutive term in the role, state media reported Monday.

The commission, established in 2016, serves as Pyongyang’s top policy guidance body.

The SPA also reshuffled key leadership posts. Kim’s close aide Jo Yong-won was named chairman of the SPA standing committee, the nation’s top parliamentary post, replacing Choe Ryong-hae. Jo was also appointed vice chief of the state affairs commission.

Premier Pak Thae-song retained his position, while former Premier Kim Tok-hun was promoted to first vice premier, a newly created role.

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Meanwhile, Kim’s sister Kim Yo-jong was removed from her post on the state affairs commission.

The session also addressed constitutional revisions, implementation measures for a five-year national development plan unveiled at the recent party congress, and the state budget for 2026, though details were not disclosed.

Such parliamentary sessions typically follow a party congress to enact laws supporting decisions made at the congress, signaling continuity and strategic planning in North Korea’s leadership structure.

RelatedTRT World - North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles amid US-South Korea military drills
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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