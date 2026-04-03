Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed on Friday that it shot down a US F-35 fighter jet in central parts of the country, Iranian media reported.

Due to the destruction of the aircraft, the fate of the pilot remains unknown, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported, citing a statement by the IRGC.

The claim is the second time that Iran says it shot down a US F-35 amid the ongoing escalation since February 28.

The US has not responded to the report as yet.

Iran had previously announced on March 19 that it had shot down a US F-35, a claim rejected by Washington.