WAR ON IRAN
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Did Iran shoot down a US F-35 fighter jet?
IRGC claims a second US F-35 was destroyed while tensions rise and military strikes continue across the Middle East.
Did Iran shoot down a US F-35 fighter jet?
Iran claims it shot down a US F-35 amid rising tensions. [File photo] / Reuters
April 3, 2026

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed on Friday that it shot down a US F-35 fighter jet in central parts of the country, Iranian media reported.

Due to the destruction of the aircraft, the fate of the pilot remains unknown, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported, citing a statement by the IRGC.

The claim is the second time that Iran says it shot down a US F-35 amid the ongoing escalation since February 28.

The US has not responded to the report as yet.

Iran had previously announced on March 19 that it had shot down a US F-35, a claim rejected by Washington.

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Tehran also claimed on Thursday to have downed an Israeli F-16 jet.

The region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched an air offensive on February 28, killing more than 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

RelatedTRT World - US F-35 stealth jet hit by suspected Iranian fire in combat mission
SOURCE:AA
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