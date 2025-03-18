Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he would support a 30-day ceasefire on energy infrastructure, announced earlier in the day by Russian and US presidents following their phone talk.

Speaking at a news conference in Kiev on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said: "We have always maintained the position of not attacking the energy sector with any weapons."

He, however, said that more "details" were still needed from Washington first.

Ukraine itself proposed the idea of a ceasefire on energy infrastructure during the talks, he added.

"This was part of our proposal for the sky and for the sea. With the mediation of the American side, if they are the guarantors of control over the implementation of this ceasefire," he said.

Zelenskyy also accused President Vladimir Putin of not trying to reach a peace deal, saying he still seeks to "weaken" Ukraine.