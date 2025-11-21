The Russian Defence Ministry reported on Friday that 33 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed over five Russian regions, occupied Crimea, and the Black Sea overnight.

The drones forced at least eight airports to suspend operations, Russia’s aviation watchdog confirmed, disrupting air travel across affected areas.

In Slavyansk-on-Kuban, Krasnodar region, two people were injured when a drone fell, authorities in Krasnodar Krai emergency response said, and they are receiving full medical care.

Local schools, kindergartens, and supplementary education institutions were closed, with secondary and higher education facilities advised to cancel classes until the threat diminishes.

Seven drones were downed in the Rostov region, where an electricity pylon was damaged, leaving more than 200 homes without power, Governor Yuri Slyusar reported.