Red Cross hands over remains of three more captives from Gaza
Israeli broadcaster says the bodies were transferred to the National Forensic Institute for examination.
Israel has killed 211 Palestinians and wounded 597 others since the ceasefire, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. / Reuters
October 31, 2025

Israeli authorities have received from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) the remains of three Israeli captives from besieged Gaza, Israeli broadcasting authority KAN said.

It added that the remains were transferred to the National Forensic Institute for examination on Friday.

No further details were provided about the circumstances or conditions under which the handover took place.

Since a ceasefire agreement began on October 10 in Gaza, Hamas has released 20 living Israeli captives and handed over the remains of 19 of 28.

Israel has killed 211 Palestinians and wounded 597 others since the ceasefire, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

It has tied the start of negotiations for the second phase of the phased ceasefire to the handover of all the hostage remains. Hamas has said the process requires time due to the massive destruction in Gaza.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism.

Israel has killed more than 69,000 victims, mostly women and children, and wounded over 170,600 in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
