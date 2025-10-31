Israeli authorities have received from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) the remains of three Israeli captives from besieged Gaza, Israeli broadcasting authority KAN said.

It added that the remains were transferred to the National Forensic Institute for examination on Friday.

No further details were provided about the circumstances or conditions under which the handover took place.

Since a ceasefire agreement began on October 10 in Gaza, Hamas has released 20 living Israeli captives and handed over the remains of 19 of 28.

Israel has killed 211 Palestinians and wounded 597 others since the ceasefire, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.