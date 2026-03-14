WAR ON IRAN
1 min read
In pictures: Images from Iran, Israel, Lebanon as war enters third week
Images from Iran, Israel, and Lebanon depict devastation and bloodshed amidst the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran.
In pictures: Images from Iran, Israel, Lebanon as war enters third week
A cleric chants slogans during the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day rally in support of Palestinians in Tehran, Iran / AP
16 hours ago

The US-Israeli strikes killed Iran’s supreme leader but failed to topple the government. Instead, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has put the entire world economy on the war’s front lines.

The US killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has sparked a conflict that Washington cannot fully control, sharply limiting President Donald Trump’s options.

With the bloody air war, now in its third week, Iran holds many cards as it chokes the world's oil supply and strikes US allies in the Middle East, including Gulf states.

With its missiles and a vast supply of relatively cheap drones, Iran has struck a marina in Dubai and oil tankers at sea, expanding the war to US allies in the Gulf and elsewhere.

Meanwhile in Lebanon, Hezbollah is trading missile fire with Israel, while Israel has killed hundreds there and threatened to occupy parts of the country.

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SOURCE:AP
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