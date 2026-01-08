Russia on Thursday issued its sharpest warning yet to Western governments considering a military presence in Ukraine, saying any foreign troops deployed there would be treated as “legitimate combat targets” by Russian forces.
The warning came after Britain and France announced plans to form a multinational force that could be deployed in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.
The proposal was formalised at a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” in Paris on Tuesday, where London and Paris signed a declaration of intent on future deployment.
In a statement, Russia’s foreign ministry said the “militaristic declarations” by pro-Ukraine Western governments were becoming increasingly dangerous, warning that the placement of foreign troops, bases, or military infrastructure on Ukrainian territory would amount to direct foreign intervention.
“All such units and facilities will be considered legitimate combat targets of the Russian Armed Forces,” the ministry said, adding that the plans posed a threat not only to Russia but to Europe as a whole.
‘Veritable axis of war’
French President Emmanuel Macron said the initiative could involve deploying thousands of French troops.
In contrast, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the move would create a legal framework allowing British, French and partner forces to operate on Ukrainian soil to help secure its skies and seas and rebuild its armed forces.
Moscow denounced the initiative as a “veritable axis of war,” accusing Western leaders of pushing Europe towards a more dangerous and destructive future while forcing their citizens to pay the cost.
Russia, which launched its full-scale offensive in February 2022, says it acted to prevent Kiev from being absorbed into NATO and has repeatedly said it will never accept Western forces stationed in Ukraine.
Ukraine and its allies reject that claim, accusing Moscow of waging an imperial-style war and occupying nearly 20 percent of Ukrainian territory.
‘Security guarantees are essential’
Kiev and its partners argue that robust security guarantees, potentially including a foreign troop presence, are essential to deter future Russian attacks as part of any peace settlement.
The United States has ruled out sending its own troops, but Washington signalled political backing for deterrence measures.
US special envoy Steve Witkoff told the Paris meeting that President Donald Trump “strongly stands behind” security protocols designed to prevent another Russian offensive.