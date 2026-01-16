Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado has stated that the country’s transition would involve "several phases," with the eventual outcome being a society that is "profoundly pro-America."

"This is a process that has several phases. We are in one that is complex … in which the regime is forced to dismantle some of the structures that have been maintaining them in power, starting with the repression system," Machado said at a news conference in Washington, DC, on Friday.

Speaking a day after she was received by US President Donald Trump at the White House, where she presented him with her Nobel Peace Prize, Machado said dismantling "repression" must include the unconditional release of political prisoners and the restoration of basic freedoms, noting that many former detainees remain under travel bans and face ongoing intimidation.

"The result of this hard process will be a society based on these values, a society that is profoundly pro-America," she added.

Machado also criticised Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez, saying, "She’s a communist. She’s the main ally and representation of the Russian regime, the Chinese and Iranians, but that’s not the Venezuelan people, and that’s not the armed forces, as well."

Trump, however, has sidelined Machado and backed Rodriguez as interim leader of the oil-rich country.

Rodriguez was sworn in as acting president of Venezuela following a US military attack on January 3 that led to the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

Maduro and Flores were subsequently taken to New York, where they are standing trial on guns and weapons charges.