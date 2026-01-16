Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado has stated that the country’s transition would involve "several phases," with the eventual outcome being a society that is "profoundly pro-America."
"This is a process that has several phases. We are in one that is complex … in which the regime is forced to dismantle some of the structures that have been maintaining them in power, starting with the repression system," Machado said at a news conference in Washington, DC, on Friday.
Speaking a day after she was received by US President Donald Trump at the White House, where she presented him with her Nobel Peace Prize, Machado said dismantling "repression" must include the unconditional release of political prisoners and the restoration of basic freedoms, noting that many former detainees remain under travel bans and face ongoing intimidation.
"The result of this hard process will be a society based on these values, a society that is profoundly pro-America," she added.
Machado also criticised Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez, saying, "She’s a communist. She’s the main ally and representation of the Russian regime, the Chinese and Iranians, but that’s not the Venezuelan people, and that’s not the armed forces, as well."
Trump, however, has sidelined Machado and backed Rodriguez as interim leader of the oil-rich country.
Rodriguez was sworn in as acting president of Venezuela following a US military attack on January 3 that led to the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.
Maduro and Flores were subsequently taken to New York, where they are standing trial on guns and weapons charges.
CIA boss meets Rodriguez in Caracas
"I am profoundly, profoundly confident that we will have an orderly transition. This is a complex phase we are in right now. Some of the dirty work is being done by them," Machado said.
"But then the result of a stable transition will be a proud Venezuela who is going to be the best ally the United States has ever had in the Americas."
On her Thursday meeting with Trump, Machado said she was "very impressed" by the degree of information he had on Venezuela, and how closely he followed developments.
But Trump has said that Machado does not have enough support among Venezuelans, and opted to stick with Rodriguez, so long as she toes the line on US access to Venezuela's vast oil reserves.
Machado said on Friday that Rodriguez is "following orders" rather than acting of her own will.
Her remarks came a day after US Central Intelligence Agency chief John Ratcliffe met Rodriguez in Caracas.
Ratcliffe travelled to Venezuela to "deliver the message that the United States looks forward to an improved working relationship," a US administration official said on condition of anonymity.