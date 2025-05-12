The recent military escalation with arch-rival India won't have a large fiscal impact on Pakistan and can be managed within the current fiscal space, with no need for a new economic assessment, Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said in an interview with Reuters news agency.

On Monday, Aurangzeb described the fighting as a "short duration escalation" with minimal fiscal impact, stating it can be "accommodated within the fiscal space which is available to the government of Pakistan".

When questioned about potential increased military spending in the upcoming budget, Aurangzeb deferred comment, saying it was premature to discuss specific plans.



However, he said: "Whatever we need to do in terms of ensuring that our defence requirements are met will be met."

Trade talks with the United States – which had played a key role mediating a ceasefire between the two countries – would likely have progress in "short order" and that Pakistan could import more high-quality cotton, more soy beans and was also exploring other asset classes, including hydrocarbons, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said in the interview on Monday.

President Donald Trump said earlier in the day the US is ready to help India and Pakistan after a ceasefire agreement, claiming trade was a big reason they "stopped fighting".

Pakistan faces a 29 percent tariff on exports to the US due to an approximate $3 billion trade surplus, but this is currently under a 90-day pause announced in April.

Pressure from Washington