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Illegal Israeli settlers sexually assault Palestinian man in occupied West Bank attack
The residents of the Jordan Valley say masked settlers beat and bound civilians and threatened to kill children and rape women during the attack, Israeli daily Haaretz reports.
Illegal Israeli settlers sexually assault Palestinian man in occupied West Bank attack
An armed illegal Israeli settler near a military post in the Jordan Valley, where Palestinian communities face repeated attacks and intimidation. / Reuters
March 17, 2026

Illegal Israeli settlers sexually assaulted a Palestinian man during an attack on the Khirbet Humsa community in the northern Jordan Valley of the occupied West Bank, according to witness testimonies cited by the Israeli daily Haaretz on Tuesday.

Testimonies said dozens of masked settlers attacked the community around midnight, splitting into groups and simultaneously stormed homes and tents.

Witnesses and a foreign human rights activist said a man was stripped, beaten and subjected to severe sexual abuse while restrained on the ground, as others were forced to watch. He was reportedly unable to move as assailants continued beating him with clubs.

Residents said settlers bound men, women and children with zip ties, dragged them outside, and piled some of them on top of each other while continuing to beat them. Several people were struck with sticks and rifles, while others sustained injuries after being slammed into structures.

The settlers also beat women, children and the elderly during the attack. One settler threatened to kill children and rape women according to the witnesses.

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Widespread damage

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The settlers vandalised homes, looted belongings and released livestock during the attack, which lasted about an hour.

Four Palestinian men and two foreign human rights activists were evacuated for medical treatment, with injuries, including cuts, bruises and head wounds.

The Israeli army said forces arrived at the scene and launched searches for suspects, while police opened an investigation and began collecting evidence, according to the report.

Khirbet Humsa, a small herding community in the Jordan Valley, has faced repeated settler attacks in recent years.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, there has been an increase in the use of excessive force by Israeli security personnel, as well as attacks by illegal settlers — often under state protection — on Palestinian towns, villages and communities in the occupied West Bank

The violence has killed at least 1,127 Palestinians, injured 11,700 others, and led to 22,000 arrests, according to official Palestinian figures.

SOURCE:AA
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