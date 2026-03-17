Illegal Israeli settlers sexually assaulted a Palestinian man during an attack on the Khirbet Humsa community in the northern Jordan Valley of the occupied West Bank, according to witness testimonies cited by the Israeli daily Haaretz on Tuesday.

Testimonies said dozens of masked settlers attacked the community around midnight, splitting into groups and simultaneously stormed homes and tents.

Witnesses and a foreign human rights activist said a man was stripped, beaten and subjected to severe sexual abuse while restrained on the ground, as others were forced to watch. He was reportedly unable to move as assailants continued beating him with clubs.

Residents said settlers bound men, women and children with zip ties, dragged them outside, and piled some of them on top of each other while continuing to beat them. Several people were struck with sticks and rifles, while others sustained injuries after being slammed into structures.

The settlers also beat women, children and the elderly during the attack. One settler threatened to kill children and rape women according to the witnesses.

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Widespread damage