US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he felt "a little bit disappointed" with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for not engaging with a plan to end the war with Russia.

"So we've been speaking to President Putin and we've been speaking to Ukrainian leaders — including Zelenskyy, President Zelenskyy — and I have to say that I'm a little bit disappointed that President Zelenskyy hasn't yet read the proposal, that was as of a few hours ago," Trump told reporters when asked on the red carpet for the Kennedy Center Honors.

Days of negotiations between US and Ukrainian officials, including Zelenskyy, ended on Saturday without an apparent breakthrough, though Zelenskyy committed to conducting further talks toward "real peace".

The US plan has been through several drafts since it first emerged last month, amid criticism it was too soft on Russia, which attacked Ukraine in February 2022.