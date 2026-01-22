BIZTECH
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
The Jeff Bezos-owned company plans to launch more than 5,400 satellites starting in 2027.
Blue Origin said the satellites aim to provide worldwide internet coverage while transmitting data at faster speeds than competing services. / Reuters
January 22, 2026

Blue Origin, the aerospace company owned by Amazon founder and American billionaire Jeff Bezos, has announced that it is building a global satellite internet network that could rival Elon Musk’s SpaceX-operated Starlink.

In a statement on Wednesday, Blue Origin said it plans to launch 5,408 satellites into low and medium Earth orbit to establish a network called “TeraWave.”

“This network will service tens of thousands of enterprise, data centre, and government users who require reliable connectivity for critical operations,” the company said.

Blue Origin said the interconnected satellites aim to provide worldwide internet coverage while transmitting data at faster speeds than competing services.

According to the statement, the TeraWave network will offer download and upload speeds of up to 6 terabits per second, with satellite launches expected to begin in the last quarter of 2027.

“TeraWave provides both point-to-point connectivity and enterprise-grade internet access. It enables customers to choose throughput and physical presence in response to changes in their needs,” the company added.

Unlike Starlink, which primarily provides internet and phone services to individual consumers, Blue Origin’s TeraWave network is designed to serve data centres, businesses, and government users.

