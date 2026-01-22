Blue Origin, the aerospace company owned by Amazon founder and American billionaire Jeff Bezos, has announced that it is building a global satellite internet network that could rival Elon Musk’s SpaceX-operated Starlink.

In a statement on Wednesday, Blue Origin said it plans to launch 5,408 satellites into low and medium Earth orbit to establish a network called “TeraWave.”

“This network will service tens of thousands of enterprise, data centre, and government users who require reliable connectivity for critical operations,” the company said.

Blue Origin said the interconnected satellites aim to provide worldwide internet coverage while transmitting data at faster speeds than competing services.