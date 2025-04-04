The Palestinian envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour, has urged the UN Security Council [UNSC] to act against what he described as Israel's ongoing annexation of Palestinian land under the guise of security operations.

Mansour on Thursday warned that failure to act would deepen Palestinian despair and reinforce perceptions that the world is abandoning them.

"Now the Palestinian people, they wonder if impunity will ever end, if their lives will ever matter enough to trigger an appropriate reaction," he said.

He cited the desperation of a Palestinian child who, after witnessing the bombing of his home, shouted at a cameraman: "What the hell are you filming? What for? Nobody is looking at us."

Mansour stressed that Israel is prioritising territorial expansion over the release of hostages, saying "Israel's true objective is not the release of the hostages but stealing Palestinian land."

He pointed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks about "seizing territory" and splitting Gaza into pieces for annexation.

Mansour also condemned statements by Israeli officials that he said revealed plans for the forced displacement of Palestinians.

"Israeli leaders in parallel continue taunting and taking every action to advance so-called voluntary migration, the codename for the forcible transfer of Palestinians," he said.

'The killing and the occupation must end'