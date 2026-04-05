Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Damascus alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday, with a senior official saying the former was scheduled to meet with Syrian leader Ahmed al Sharaa.

The visit follows Zelenskyy's trip to Türkiye on Saturday and a Gulf tour last week against the backdrop of the US-Israel war on Iran, where he sought to clinch security deals and exchange Ukrainian drone expertise for air defence missiles.

Zelenskyy announced in a post that he had arrived in the Syrian capital, saying "important meetings lie ahead".

"Every nation and every region deserves a peaceful life," he added.

The senior official with knowledge of the visit said "cooperation between countries" and the "security situation in the region" were on the agenda.

Syria's official news agency SANA published pictures of Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani welcoming Zelenskyy and Fidan on the tarmac in the Damascus airport.