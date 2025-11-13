President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited troops near Ukraine's southeastern front on Thursday, warning of the need to shore up the lines after losing ground in increasingly high-intensity battles far from Russia's offensive in the east.

Zelenskyy, whose government is reeling from a corruption scandal, said the situation near the village of Orikhiv was "one of the most difficult" on a sprawling front and that thwarting Russian forces there was key to shielding the city of Zaporizhzhia.

"This (Zaporizhzhia) is an important city, the enemy certainly wants it. We certainly have to defend it," he said, awarding medals to troops and discussing ways to strengthen the lines.

Related TRT World - 130 Ukrainian drones downed according to Moscow; Kiev reports loss of settlements in south

Manpower shortages

Neither side has made any major breakthroughs on the battlefield since the first year of Russia's 2022 invasion. But Moscow's forces, which control 19 percent of Ukraine, have been on the offensive since late 2023 and have gradually edged forward.

At a time when Russian forces are closing in on the capture of the city of Pokrovsk in the east and bearing down on Kupiansk to the northeast, the newly mounting pressure in the southeast is a worry for Ukraine and its allies.

With unusual candour, top Ukrainian military commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said earlier this week that the situation had "significantly worsened" in parts of Zaporizhzhia region.

Roughly half of all Russia's frontline gains in the last two months have come around the southeastern settlements of Huliapole and Velyka Novosilka, said Konrad Muzyka, director of the Rochan military consultancy in Poland.

"Although this is not the main Russian effort, Ukraine's shortage of manpower has allowed Russian forces to make tactically significant advances," he said.

The push west of Velyka Novosilka could potentially threaten Huliapole from the north, he added.