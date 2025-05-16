Australian war veteran Ben Roberts-Smith lost an appeal on Friday against a landmark decision that found he committed war crimes in Afghanistan, according to local media reports.

Former SAS commando Roberts-Smith has been fighting to salvage his tattered reputation since 2018, when newspapers unearthed allegations, he took part in the murder of unarmed Afghan prisoners.

On Friday, the federal court justices upheld the original verdict and ordered Roberts-Smith to pay the legal costs of the media outlets he sued for defamation, which were estimated to be upwards of AUD$25 million (USD$16 million), ABC News reported.

Justice Nye Perram withheld the reasons for the decision, saying there were national security implications the government must consider before they are released.

A published summary said there was sufficient evidence to support findings Roberts-Smith had “murdered four Afghan men”. Roberts-Smith said he would now fight to clear his name in Australia’s High Court – his last avenue of legal appeal.

“I continue to maintain my innocence and deny these egregious spiteful allegations,” he told local media in a statement. “We will immediately seek to challenge this judgement in the High Court of Australia.”

Roberts-Smith argued in his appeal that the judge “erred” in the way he assessed some of the evidence.

Decorated soldier