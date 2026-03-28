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Israeli strike kills three journalists in southern Lebanon
An Israeli air strike on a vehicle kills Al-Manar TV, Al-Mayadeen correspondents, and a cameraman, according to an Anadolu correspondent.
Israeli strike kills three journalists in southern Lebanon
A general view of the destruction after the Israeli army's attacks on As-Saksakiyah district of Sidon, Lebanon on March 27, 2026 [FILE]. / AA
17 hours ago

Three journalists have been killed as an Israeli air strike targeted a vehicle they were travelling in near the city of Jezzine in southern Lebanon, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The deceased include Al-Manar TV correspondent Ali Shuaib, Al-Mayadeen correspondent Fatima Fatouni, and a cameraman.

In a statement, the Israeli army admitted the killing of Ali Shuaib, but did not comment on the death of the other two journalists.

Earlier, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli air strike targeted a car on the Al-Barad road in Jezzine, without providing further details.

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Israel launched air strikes and artillery attacks on 42 towns, cities, and areas in Lebanon since dawn on Saturday, most of them in the south, according to the news agency.

The Israeli offensive against Lebanon, which began on March 2, has killed at least 1,142 people and wounded 3,315, according to the latest figures from the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

RelatedTRT World - Israel plans deeper invasion inside Lebanon — report
SOURCE:AA
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