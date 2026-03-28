Three journalists have been killed as an Israeli air strike targeted a vehicle they were travelling in near the city of Jezzine in southern Lebanon, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The deceased include Al-Manar TV correspondent Ali Shuaib, Al-Mayadeen correspondent Fatima Fatouni, and a cameraman.

In a statement, the Israeli army admitted the killing of Ali Shuaib, but did not comment on the death of the other two journalists.

Earlier, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli air strike targeted a car on the Al-Barad road in Jezzine, without providing further details.