WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli defence minister threatens to resume Gaza genocide, orders ‘plan to crush’ Hamas
Defence Minister Israel Katz says he has ordered the military to prepare a "plan to crush" Hamas if the group does not comply with the ceasefire agreement, as both sides exchange statements over the deal.
Israeli defence minister threatens to resume Gaza genocide, orders ‘plan to crush’ Hamas
Israel’s defence minister warns the army will resume genocide if "Hamas refuses to comply." / Reuters
October 15, 2025

Israel’s defence minister has threatened to resume the genocide if Hamas fails to respect the Gaza ceasefire agreement, saying he has instructed the military to prepare a "plan to crush" the Palestinian resistance group.

"If Hamas refuses to comply with the agreement, Israel, in coordination with the United States, will resume fighting and act to achieve a total defeat of Hamas, to change the reality in Gaza and achieve all the objectives of the war," a statement from Israel Katz’s office said on Wednesday.

Katz also said Israel would work alongside a US-led international force to destroy tunnels in Gaza, describing their elimination as a key military goal.

The statement came after Hamas’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said it had handed over the remains of two more Israeli captives who were killed in Israeli air strikes during the carnage.

The group said the remaining bodies would require "major efforts and specialised equipment" to recover, adding that its members were working "to close this file completely."

RelatedTRT World - Israel hands over remains of 45 more Palestinians to Gaza authorities via ICRC

‘At a moment’s notice’

RECOMMENDED

The exchange of statements came as both sides sought to maintain the fragile ceasefire that took effect under a deal brokered by the United States, Qatar, Türkiye and Egypt.

In Washington, US President Donald Trump also warned that Israel could resume the carnage in Gaza "at a moment’s notice" if Hamas failed to meet the terms of the agreement.

"Israel could have crushed Hamas during the two-year war if it wanted to," Trump said, adding that his administration was closely monitoring the ceasefire’s implementation.

The ceasefire agreement, reached last week, includes the phased release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

However, Israel continued to kill Palestinians after the ceasefire.

Tensions remain high as mediators continue efforts to secure the next phase of the agreement and prevent a return to the Israeli genocidal war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal