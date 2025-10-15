Israel’s defence minister has threatened to resume the genocide if Hamas fails to respect the Gaza ceasefire agreement, saying he has instructed the military to prepare a "plan to crush" the Palestinian resistance group.

"If Hamas refuses to comply with the agreement, Israel, in coordination with the United States, will resume fighting and act to achieve a total defeat of Hamas, to change the reality in Gaza and achieve all the objectives of the war," a statement from Israel Katz’s office said on Wednesday.

Katz also said Israel would work alongside a US-led international force to destroy tunnels in Gaza, describing their elimination as a key military goal.

The statement came after Hamas’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said it had handed over the remains of two more Israeli captives who were killed in Israeli air strikes during the carnage.

The group said the remaining bodies would require "major efforts and specialised equipment" to recover, adding that its members were working "to close this file completely."

‘At a moment’s notice’