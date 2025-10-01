Washington, DC —The Capitol dome stands pale in the October light, with its corridors quieter than usual. The shuffle of aides, the hum of tourists, and the clipped echo of staff shoes are distinctly thinner.

A young Congressional staffer, clutching her coffee and phone, quickly moves past a cluster of cameras outside the Congress on Wednesday afternoon.

Services that many Americans rely on were upended from midnight, and many US government functions ground to a halt, as a bitter impasse between US President Donald Trump and Democrats in Congress over spending shut down much of the federal government for the first time in nearly seven years.

TRT World tried speaking to a furloughed worker outside the Smithsonian Museum. He shook his head, said only that he worked there, then turned away without comment. The silence carried more weight than words. Another worker muttered, "I'm told to wait at home. But bills don't wait."

Among other services, the assistance for veterans transitioning to civilian life is on hold. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has halted health-related communications to the public.

Some data collection and economic analysis, like the jobs report set for release on Friday, have been paused. Most civil litigation out of the Justice Department has stopped. No new education grants will go out.

The list is long.

Government at standstill

Government shutdown is not spectacle. It is silence. A vast machine brought to a halt, its moving parts suspended midair.

While critical areas like national security, air traffic control, and Social Security payments continue, the rest — parks, agencies, reports, offices, among other areas — are frozen. Roughly 750,000 federal workers may be furloughed.

Along the National Mall (a vast landscaped park near downtown Washington, DC), tourists continue their steady march. School groups chatter, their guides raising voices over the noise, pointing to monuments, rattling off dates.

To the casual visitor, nothing looks broken. The rupture hides in paperwork, paychecks, and stalled projects.